Best Grocery Store
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Shopping series
Jewel-Osco in New Lenox

Jewel-Osco

Multiple locations

www.jewelosco.com

Starting as Jewel Tea Co., a door-to-door coffee and tea sales operation in 1899, Jewel has grown into a grocery powerhouse in the Chicago area.

Throughout the 20th Century it expanded, establishing itself as Chicago's hometown grocer. Osco Pharmacy had been around since the 1930s when it was acquired by Jewel in the 1960s. The stores first sat side-by-side before being brought under the same roof to create a a truly one-stop shop. 

Eight of Jewel's 188 stores across Illinois, Indiana and Iowa are in Southland, serving shoppers in Frankfort, Homer Glen, Lockport, New Lenox, Orland Park and Tinley Park.

SECOND PLACE

Aldi

Multiple locations

855-955-2534

www.aldi.us

THIRD PLACE

Mariano's 

21001 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-464-3376

www.marianos.com

