 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Best Grocery Store

  • 0
Best Grocery Store

Strack & Van Til in St. John

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times
Best Grocery Store

Strack & Van Til in Valparaiso 

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

strackandvantil.com

In 1959, Nick Van Til and Ernie Strack joined forces to open a grocery store in Highland. Since then, Strack & Van Til has been Northwest Indiana's go-to grocery, expanding the number of stores as well as innovative products and services.

From the fresh offerings in the Produce, Deli, Bakery and Meat Departments to prepared meals and grab-and-go goodies, shopping for delicious meals, desserts and snacks at Strack & Van Til is a snap.

Known for its quality and customer service, Strack & Van Til is dedicated to the communities it serves. 

"At Strack & Van Til, our vision is to make people’s lives easier, and our team is motivated to follow through on this vision — by offering conveniences that range from meal solutions to carrying groceries out to customers' cars," says Jeff Strack, president and CEO. "We appreciate receiving this award again this year and want to thank our valued customers for trusting in us."

People are also reading…

Strack & Van Til also placed first for Best Bakery, Caterer, Flower Shop, Grocery/Food Delivery Service, Rewards/Loyalty Program and Place to Buy Produce.

SECOND PLACE

Aldi

Multiple locations

aldi.com

THIRD PLACE

Meijer

Multiple locations

meijer.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts