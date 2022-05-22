Best Grocery Store

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

In 1959, Nick Van Til and Ernie Strack joined forces to open a grocery store in Highland. Since then, Strack & Van Til has been Northwest Indiana's go-to grocery, expanding the number of stores as well as innovative products and services.

From the fresh offerings in the Produce, Deli, Bakery and Meat Departments to prepared meals and grab-and-go goodies, shopping for delicious meals, desserts and snacks at Strack & Van Til is a snap.

Known for its quality and customer service, Strack & Van Til is dedicated to the communities it serves.

"At Strack & Van Til, our vision is to make people’s lives easier, and our team is motivated to follow through on this vision — by offering conveniences that range from meal solutions to carrying groceries out to customers' cars," says Jeff Strack, president and CEO. "We appreciate receiving this award again this year and want to thank our valued customers for trusting in us."

Strack & Van Til also placed first for Best Bakery, Caterer, Flower Shop, Grocery/Food Delivery Service, Rewards/Loyalty Program and Place to Buy Produce.

SECOND PLACE

Aldi

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

Meijer

Multiple locations

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0