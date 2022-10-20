Best Grocery Store

Aldi

Multiple locations

Aldi prides itself on hand-selecting top products and offering them at the best prices.

According to its website, Aliid "speaks fresh fluently" when it comes to produce and dairy, a statement backed up by the rigorous testing its culinary experts perform on its products.

Besides this dedication to excellence, Aldi offers exclusive brands and adheres to core values that promise a unique shopping experience.

Aldi extends its dedication to quality with a commitment to sustainability and workplace diversity, more reasons Southland readers voted it Best Grocery story.

SECOND PLACE

Berkot's Super Foods

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

Mariano's

9504 142nd St.

Orland Park

708-226-0006