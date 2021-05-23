 Skip to main content
Best Grocery Store
urgent

Best Grocery Store

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best Grocery Store

Strack & Van Til in St. John

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

219-924-7588

www.strackandvantil.com

For decades, Strack & Van Til has worked to make its customers’ lives easier.

“Our mission is to provide an outstanding shopping experience through exceptional service, clean stores with product variety and solutions that will continually evolve to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve,” said Michael Tyson, chief marketing & merchandising officer at Strack & Van Til.

The grocery  chain has made a commitment to ensure it offers quality groceries, perishables and freshly prepared food.

“Whether it’s meal solutions for the busy parents or being able to find what they need when they shop the store, we understand grocery shopping shouldn’t be a treasure hunt,” Tyson said. “We carry a vast grocery assortment to satisfy your shopping needs.”

He said Strack & Van Til also has a dedicated staff that continues to step up during the pandemic.

“Our teams worked very hard to keep the shopping experience safe, our shelves stocked and focused daily on our customers,” Tyson said.

SECOND PLACE

Aldi

Multiple locations

833-462-1018

www.aldi.us

THIRD PLACE

WiseWay Market

10839 Randolph St.

Winfield,

219-661-1400

www.wisewayfoods.com

