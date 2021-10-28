 Skip to main content
Best Groomer
urgent

Best Groomer

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Pets series

Julie’s Pet Grooming

340B W. Maple St.

New Lenox

815-478-3008

Julie’s Pet Grooming strives to give clients and pets with a safe, loving and compassionate atmosphere, owner Julie Rhodes says.

“What I love most about pet grooming is every day is rewarding,” Rhodes said. “I love to see them happy and wagging their tails when they leave our shop.”

Rhodes says she has big plans for the future and hopes to expand her pet grooming business to help meet additional needs of clients.

“I have been in business since 1999 and hope to someday open a boarding, grooming and doggie daycare for all of my customers,” she said.

In the end, it’s the smiles on the faces of her clients that make the hard work worth it, she says.

“Just look at our pictures on our Facebook, and you will see all of their smiles,” Rhodes said. “Pets make our lives whole.”

SECOND PLACE

K9 Tailshakers

9204 Gulfstream Road

Frankfort

815-464-8245

k9tailshakers.com

THIRD PLACE

Bone-ita Pet Styling

11600 Francis Road, Suite C3

Mokena

815-534-1132

boneitapetstyling.com

