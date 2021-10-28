Best Groomer

Julie’s Pet Grooming
340B W. Maple St.
New Lenox
815-478-3008
Julie’s Pet Grooming strives to give clients and pets with a safe, loving and compassionate atmosphere, owner Julie Rhodes says.
“What I love most about pet grooming is every day is rewarding,” Rhodes said. “I love to see them happy and wagging their tails when they leave our shop.”
Rhodes says she has big plans for the future and hopes to expand her pet grooming business to help meet additional needs of clients.
“I have been in business since 1999 and hope to someday open a boarding, grooming and doggie daycare for all of my customers,” she said.
In the end, it’s the smiles on the faces of her clients that make the hard work worth it, she says.
“Just look at our pictures on our Facebook, and you will see all of their smiles,” Rhodes said. “Pets make our lives whole.”
SECOND PLACE
K9 Tailshakers
9204 Gulfstream Road
Frankfort
815-464-8245
THIRD PLACE
Bone-ita Pet Styling
11600 Francis Road, Suite C3
Mokena
815-534-1132