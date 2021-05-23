Best Gun Store

Blythe's Sports Shop
2810 N. Calumet Ave.
Valparaiso
219-476-0026
138 N. Broad St.
Griffith
219-924-4403
Blythe’s Sports Shop has attracted several generations of firearms purchasers since it was founded in 1952.
That loyalty means a great deal to John Holland, president and CEO of Blythe’s.
“It makes a big difference,” Holland said. “It’s very satisfying when you see fathers bring their sons. It shows you know you’re doing something right.”
Holland believes customer service is what separates the business from others.
“The fact that they know they can trust us,” he said of his customers.
He said Blythe’s made its mark in firearms and home security when the business was formed. Now it has expanded to include outdoors products. That includes camping supplies, backpacks and grills.
“And we’re just building that category,” Holland said.
SECOND PLACE
Armory 219
103-3 E. Morthland Drive
Valparaiso
219-405-7354
THIRD PLACE
South County Guns
2133 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-390-7415