Best Gun Store

Blythe's Sports Shop

2810 N. Calumet Ave.

Valparaiso

219-476-0026

138 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-924-4403

Blythe’s Sports Shop has attracted several generations of firearms purchasers since it was founded in 1952.

That loyalty means a great deal to John Holland, president and CEO of Blythe’s.

“It makes a big difference,” Holland said. “It’s very satisfying when you see fathers bring their sons. It shows you know you’re doing something right.”

Holland believes customer service is what separates the business from others.

“The fact that they know they can trust us,” he said of his customers.

He said Blythe’s made its mark in firearms and home security when the business was formed. Now it has expanded to include outdoors products. That includes camping supplies, backpacks and grills.