Best Gun Store
Best Gun Store

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best Gun Store

Blythe's Sport Shop Valparaiso

Blythe's Sports Shop

2810 N. Calumet Ave.

Valparaiso

219-476-0026

138 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-924-4403

www.blythesgungear.com

Blythe’s Sports Shop has attracted several generations of firearms purchasers since it was founded in 1952.

That loyalty means a great deal to John Holland, president and CEO of Blythe’s.

“It makes a big difference,” Holland said. “It’s very satisfying when you see fathers bring their sons. It shows you know you’re doing something right.”

Holland believes customer service is what separates the business from others.

“The fact that they know they can trust us,” he said of his customers.

He said Blythe’s made its mark in firearms and home security when the business was formed. Now it has expanded to include outdoors products. That includes camping supplies, backpacks and grills.

“And we’re just building that category,” Holland said.

SECOND PLACE

Armory 219

103-3 E. Morthland Drive

Valparaiso

219-405-7354

www.armory219.com

THIRD PLACE

South County Guns

2133 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-390-7415

www.southcountyguns.com

