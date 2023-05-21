Armory 219

103-3 Morthland Drive

Valparaiso

219-561-7505

Customers’ needs have been paramount since Armory 219 opened about two and a half years ago.

“Since Day One, the support of the local community has been humbling,” says Aaron Kalman, of Armory 219. “Having another option in the Region has been well received. Customers put their trust and confidence in us to help them make decisions on purchases and for repairs.”

Kalman says the staff at Armory 219 develops friendships with their customers.

“We offer services beyond just firearm sales, including a full range of gunsmithing, firearm customization and complete firearms building,” Kalman says. “Despite having only a four-person team, Armory 219 excels due to the expertise each individual member brings to the table.”

Kalman notes Armory 219 staff has backgrounds in military, professional instruction, gunsmithing and product sales.

“There aren’t many firearms-related topics that are beyond the knowledge base of this team,” Kalman says.

SECOND PLACE

Blythe's Sport Shop

138 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-924-4403

2810 N. Calumet Ave.

Valparaiso

219-476-0026

THIRD PLACE

Westforth Sports

4704 Roosevelt St.

Gary

219-980-0680