Best Gun Store

When celebrating its 70th year, a business is bound to have sold merchandise to three or four generations of customers. That's the case for Blythe's Sport Shop, an iconic Region enterprise that offers name-brand firearms, ammunition, optic accessories, knives and more.

Blythe's owner John Holland attributes its longevity to the quality products, knowledgeable staff and one-to-one customer service it provides.

"We definitely appreciate our customers' loyalty, and it's good to see that they recognize our efforts to maintain the best prices and offer the wide selection of items that we do," Holland says.

Blythe's also carries gun safes, gun cases, protective gear, holsters, trail cameras, survival supplies, books, men's and women's sports apparel and accessories and more. It features a gun range where classes, including women's and men's handgun lessons and firearms safety for families, are taught.

Blythe's Sport Shop also placed first for Best Sporting Goods/Outdoor Store.

