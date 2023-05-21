Top Fuel CrossFit of Crown Point

1674 E. North St.

Crown Point

219-455-7690

It’s all about strengthening and enhancing wellness at Top Fuel CrossFit, where the saying is: “If you don’t take time for your wellness, you will be forced to make time for your illness.”

Owner and head coach Dustin Shurlow says his gym makes it easier to reach and maintain fitness. “You don’t have to think about what to do. It’s just an hour of your time. You do what you can do to the best of your ability, and you get good results.”

As an affiliate of CrossFit, all coaches have passed a certification course.

The workouts combine many types of exercise, including free weights, bikes, medicine balls, kettlebells, cardio machines, running and more. “Our classes combine different strengths, so you’re not focusing on just one area,” says Shurlow.

Individual support is offered in each class at different levels. “We will change an exercise to make it more accessible for you so you can be successful with it.

“It’s not boring and it’s hard work but it’s also a lot of fun. People really embrace it,” says Shurlow. There are also get-togethers for tubing, bowling parties, golf, and sometimes a holiday event. “We really have a sense of community.”

There are also classes for kids twice a week after school and earlier in the summer.

SECOND PLACE

Anytime Fitness

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

Crossroads YMCA

Multiple locations