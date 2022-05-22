Anytime Fitness

Multiple locations

Anytime Fitness focuses on more than just fitness. Northwest Indiana owner Feras Musleh believes its culture has a lot to do with winning Best Gym/Health Club in a poll of Times' readers three years in a row.

"The culture and the community environment are very important," said Feras. "It's like the 'Cheers' environment, where everyone knows your name."

Anytime Fitness specializes in fitness and training and now hydromassage therapy.

"We have personal trainers, offer one-on-one lessons, and we are open 365 days a year. That is important to people," Musleh said. "We are No. 1 in fitness and training."

