 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Best Gym/Health Club

  • 0
Best Gym/Health Club

Anytime Fitness in Merrillville 

 Provided
Best Gym/Health Club

Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness

Multiple locations

www.anytimefitness.com

Anytime Fitness focuses on more than just fitness. Northwest Indiana owner Feras Musleh believes its culture has a lot to do with winning Best Gym/Health Club in a poll of Times' readers three years in a row.

"The culture and the community environment are very important," said Feras. "It's like the 'Cheers' environment, where everyone knows your name."

Anytime Fitness specializes in fitness and training and now hydromassage therapy.

"We have personal trainers, offer one-on-one lessons, and we are open 365 days a year. That is important to people," Musleh said. "We are No. 1 in fitness and training."

SECOND PLACE

Crossroads YMCA

100 W. Burrell Drive

People are also reading…

Crown Point

219-663-5810

www.crymca.org

THIRD PLACE

Stride

10835 Broadway, Suite A122

Crown Point

219-779-8840

Crown Point

www.runwithstride.com/location/crown-point

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts