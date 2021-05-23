Best Gym/Health Club

Anytime Fitness

Multiple locations

Anytime Fitness is the world's largest and fastest-growing health club franchise with a supportive, personalized approach to fitness and wellness, said Kevin Scott, area manager. He said making the journey to better physical and mental health more safe, accessible and social has never been more important.

From beginner to fitness pro, Anytime Fitness provides a variety of training options, guidance and friendly support.

“We really want people to feel welcome here, whether you’re just starting out, looking to lose weight, an athlete or a ‘fitness pro,' ” says Scott.

Anytime Fitness offers Team workouts with options in an energized atmosphere with others or one-on-one workouts with a certified personal trainer.

“We take pride in helping people feel better emotionally, mentally and physically so they can live a longer life for their families, their friends, their children and for themselves. We’re in the business of making people healthier, and at a time like this, that’s really important,” says Nicole Cianci, Anytime Fitness regional director.