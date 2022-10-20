Best Gymnastics Center

United Gymnastics Academy
6805 159th St.
Tinley Park
708-894-7171
722 Center Road
Frankfort
815-469-8282
“We are very customer focused and our deeply rooted in our community,” said Taylor Sticha, director of operations for UGA.
Sticha describes the variety of classes and programs its features for boys and girls, starting with their pre-school program designed for children up to age 6. Other offerings include tumbling classes such as Ninja tumbling for those 6 and older, cheerleading as well as competitive gymnastics and Junior Olympics levels 3-8 of the women’s USA Gymnastics program. A special recreation program is designed to keep sensory stimulation at a minimum for those with special needs, and open gym times give students and guests an opportunity to safely use the equipment.
“Our relationship with our athletes and their family comes first,” said Sticha, who took gymnastics before segueing into cheerleading. “And we’re driven by customer feedback and listen to what people want.”
SECOND PLACE
Flip Star Gymnastics Academy
1906 Ferro Drive
New Lenox
815-463-5900
THIRD PLACE
Gym-Kinetics
19220 Ridge Drive
Mokena
708-479-6969