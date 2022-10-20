Best Gymnastics Center

United Gymnastics Academy

Sticha describes the variety of classes and programs its features for boys and girls, starting with their pre-school program designed for children up to age 6. Other offerings include tumbling classes such as Ninja tumbling for those 6 and older, cheerleading as well as competitive gymnastics and Junior Olympics levels 3-8 of the women’s USA Gymnastics program. A special recreation program is designed to keep sensory stimulation at a minimum for those with special needs, and open gym times give students and guests an opportunity to safely use the equipment.