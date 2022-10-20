 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Gymnastics Center

United Gymnastics Academy

6805 159th St.

Tinley Park

708-894-7171

ugaillinois.com/tinley

722 Center Road

Frankfort

815-469-8282

ugaillinois.com/Frankfort

“We are very customer focused and our deeply rooted in our community,” said Taylor Sticha, director of operations for UGA.

Sticha describes the variety of classes and programs its features for boys and girls, starting with their pre-school program designed for children up to age 6. Other offerings include tumbling classes such as Ninja tumbling for those 6 and older, cheerleading as well as competitive gymnastics and Junior Olympics levels 3-8 of the women’s USA Gymnastics program. A special recreation program is designed to keep sensory stimulation at a minimum for those with special needs, and open gym times give students and guests an opportunity to safely use the equipment.

“Our relationship with our athletes and their family comes first,” said Sticha, who took gymnastics before segueing into cheerleading. “And we’re driven by customer feedback and listen to what people want.”

SECOND PLACE

Flip Star Gymnastics Academy

1906 Ferro Drive

New Lenox

815-463-5900

flipstargymnastics.com

THIRD PLACE

Gym-Kinetics

19220 Ridge Drive

Mokena

708-479-6969

gymkinetics.com

