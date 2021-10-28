Best Gymnastics Center

Gym-Kinetics

19220 Ridge Drive

Mokena

708-479-6969

Gym-Kinetics knows what it takes to build champions.

Hundreds of Illinois state champions have trained at the facility.

“We have probably anywhere from 10 to 25 every year,” said Jim Fredrickson, who owns Gym-Kinetics with his wife, Wendy. “We’ve had regional and national champions. We’ve had kids who were able to compete around the world.”

Gym-Kinetics is celebrating its 36th year, and the knowledge and experience of the staff is well known in the community.

“When they talk about gymnastics, our name is kind of synonymous with that because we’ve been around so long,” Fredrickson said. “We run really quality programming. We’ve been one of the top gymnastics facilities in the state of Illinois for quite a long time.”

He said many parents who participated in gymnastics training there as children are now bringing their kids to Gym-Kinetics.