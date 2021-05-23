 Skip to main content
Best Gymnastics Facility
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Education and Instruction series
Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA

 

Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA

100 W. Burrell Drive

Crown Point

219-663-5810

crymca.org

Two years ago Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA launched gymnastics programs for a wide range of ages, starting at 2. The littlest members start with parent participation classes and transition at age 3.

In spite of the pandemic, “it truly is a testament to everyone involved that we were able to continue in-person instruction across all age groups. Our administration came up with a safe game plan for all parents and students, who were amazing at wearing masks and social distancing,” said Britttany LaMere, gymnastics-cheer-ninja coordinator.

Gymnastic students can stay in the program to 13 or 14 with classes including tumbling, balance beam and vault. Boys in high school athletics teach the ninja classes. Ninja focuses on speed and agility, a blend of martial arts and core conditioning. Students focus on important principles for the mindset for class and for character building. Kids can join any classes at any age. “Our staff is phenomenal. Many of them are former students who love what they do,” says LaMere.

The program continually adds classes for kids who want to do gymnastics for the first time as well as higher-level classes to fine tune its competitive teams. “There really are classes for everyone’s interest."

SECOND PLACE

Revolt Cheer & Tumble

9566 N. Industrial Drive

St John

219-440-2540

revoltcheer.com

THIRD PLACE

Patti's All American 

1530 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-865-2274

pattisallamerican.com

