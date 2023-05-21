Patti’s All-American Gymnastics

Combining encouragement, fun and fitness are key to Patti Komara’s success at her Patti’s All-American Gymnastics. “We don’t ever want to be negative here. We work with the kids, we smile and have music playing while they’re exercising,” says Komara, whose series of instructional videos for staff are sold worldwide. Additional training includes hands-on spotting and class management techniques.

When children achieve a skill, they ring a bell, and they perform the skill while everyone claps and cheers for them. All 48 on staff are challenged to learn all the children’s names, to show them they are important as a part of the facility’s family. “I’ve been in this business for 54 years, and I still love it,” says Komara.

Programs start with Tumblebear classes at 6 months old. Komara says teachers have told her they can tell when a child has been in her Gym-N-Learn Educational Preschool for children 3-5 years old because they’re prepared for kindergarten. Patti’s also offers private gymnastics lessons and hosts gymnastics parties, holiday events and summer gym camps.

Patti’s All-American Gymnastics also won first place for Best Dance School.

