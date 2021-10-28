Best Gyros

Mickey’s Ribs & Gyros
17432 Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park
708-532-3060
Established in 1983, Mickey’s Ribs & Gyros is the spot to pick up any handheld meal that you could think of — but the gyros are a stand-out. The ribs are finger-licking good, as well. When you’re in the mood for a casual bite of fast food, Mickey’s Ribs & Gyros can serve whatever you are craving — whether it’s BBQ baby back ribs, jumbo shrimp, a chicken gyros plate, hot dog, Italian beef, perch dinner or more.
Visit them in Tinley Park for the good food and customer service they’re known for and get stared on working your way down the menu.
SECOND PLACE
Kismet Restaurant
9931 W. 151st St.
Orland Park
708-349-2205
kismet-of-orland-park.business.site/?m=true
THIRD PLACE
Mickey’s Gyros
63 Bankview Drive
Frankfort
815-464-1011