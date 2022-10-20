Best Gyros

Mickey’s Gyros

63 Bankview Drive

Frankfort

815-464-1011

If you’re looking for the perfect gyros in the Southland, Mickey’s Gyros in Frankfort is the place to go. Freshly sliced Kronos gyros meat tops fluffy pita with onion, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce. In addition to traditional gyros, you can get a chicken gyros, as well.

Among the other available items are perch dinners, fried shrimp, chicken strips, barbecue baby back ribs, a ribeye steak dinner, chicken wings, corn dogs, grilled cheese, chicken nuggets, hamburgers, wraps, meatball sandwich, po’ boy, super taco on a pita, fried chicken patty, polish sausage, tamales, and burritos. There's also its signature Malibu Sandwich, a grilled chicken breast with bacon, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and onion on a croissant.

Be sure to check out their specials menu for special deals on a Greek chicken dinner, Italian beef, gyros plate or veggie wrap and more. Fresh soups and fries make great sides for your sandwich or entree. You’ll also find shakes in flavors that include cookies & cream, strawberry, pineapple and mango.

SECOND PLACE

Mickey’s Ribs & Gyros

17432 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-532-3060

THIRD PLACE

AJ’s Hot Dogs, Gyros & Subs

342 W. Maple St.

New Lenox

815-485-8922