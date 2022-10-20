 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Gyros

  • 0

Mickey’s Gyros

63 Bankview Drive

Frankfort

815-464-1011

mickeysfrankfort.com

If you’re looking for the perfect gyros in the Southland, Mickey’s Gyros in Frankfort is the place to go. Freshly sliced Kronos gyros meat tops fluffy pita with onion, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce. In addition to traditional gyros, you can get a chicken gyros, as well.

Among the other available items are perch dinners, fried shrimp, chicken strips, barbecue baby back ribs, a ribeye steak dinner, chicken wings, corn dogs, grilled cheese, chicken nuggets, hamburgers, wraps, meatball sandwich, po’ boy, super taco on a pita, fried chicken patty, polish sausage, tamales, and burritos. There's also its signature Malibu Sandwich, a grilled chicken breast with bacon, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and onion on a croissant.

People are also reading…

Be sure to check out their specials menu for special deals on a Greek chicken dinner, Italian beef, gyros plate or veggie wrap and more. Fresh soups and fries make great sides for your sandwich or entree. You’ll also find shakes in flavors that include cookies & cream, strawberry, pineapple and mango.

SECOND PLACE

Mickey’s Ribs & Gyros

17432 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-532-3060

mickeys-ribs-il-2.hub.biz

THIRD PLACE

AJ’s Hot Dogs, Gyros & Subs

342 W. Maple St.

New Lenox

815-485-8922

ajshotdogs.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts