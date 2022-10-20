Best Hair Salon

Clean Beauty Boutique

1308 N. Cedar Road

New Lenox

815-714-1166

Products at Clean Beauty Boutique are gentle on the hair and include organic-based color, says owner Sheli Dodaro-Hernandez. “In a salon that uses toxic chemicals, your senses react immediately to the harsh aromas in the air. Here you breathe in the difference as soon as you enter our space, which is also propellant-free. Our goal is to limit our clients’ toxic exposure.”

Clean Beauty Boutique educates consumers on what products are not safe and on safe alternatives. The salon does not use products that compromise health or the environment, and colors are recycled as much as possible to keep them out of the water supply.

Dodaro-Hernandez says her team is attracted to the good collective energy and the salon’s commitment to clean, safe products. She is a coach for hair stylists and gives educational talks in the industry on clean, organic-based beauty.

The salon’s services include hair cutting and styling, classic and specialty color services, hair extensions and treatments for scalp conditions.

SECOND PLACE

Tracy’s Beautique

11532 183rd Place NE

Orland Park

THIRD PLACE

The Pehrfect Cut

21828 Bluebird Lane

Frankfort

815-277-7849