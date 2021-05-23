Best Hair Salon

 Skip to main content
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Beauty & Wellness series
Beauty & the Beach

Beauty & the Beach

2012 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-213-2609

beautyandthebeach.com

As a full-service salon and day and medical spa in the Region, the team of highly trained and experienced professionals take tremendous pride in  customer satisfaction, says Karin Kartuska, owner of Beauty and the Beach.

“Beauty and the Beach is committed to ensuring all valued clientele look and feel amazing after all visits. By providing the most talented experts in the industry and utilizing the latest methods and techniques Beauty and the Beach remains a destination,” says Kartuska.

She says the salon is dedicated to growth while furthering the positive experiences of each and every guest.

In addition, Kartuska says has plans for increased accessibility to the location. Renovations through a building expansion will create additional rooms, stations and space, reducing scheduling delays. 

“It is not just a salon, it is an experience. We promise to continue our dedication to our clients, our industry and our Region,” Kartuska said.

SECOND PLACE

Jay Marie Salon & Spa

808 Cedar Pkwy.

Schererville

219-227-8437

jaymariesalon.com

THIRD PLACE

The Lather Lounge

9337 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-836-8888

thelatherloungehairstudio.com

