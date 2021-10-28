Best Hair Salon

Jeffrey LaMorte Salon and Day Spa

Multiple locations

815-469-0660

Jeffrey LaMorte got his start in the hair care business he loves with his dad, who owned salons. “In 1994, I opened my first salon and in 1997 expanded into a day spa at the Frankfort and Orland Park locations. In 2007 I franchised a Lemont location to my brother Jason.”

That family culture, says LeMorte, has fostered great relationships among his staff. “I’m proud that we have a lot of employees who are still with us after many years. That also fosters a great relationship with the community.”

The salons welcome adults, students and children. Open seven days a week, the salons offer color, styling, cutting, scalp treatments and more by professional stylists and hair extensions by certified specialists. LaMorte says care is taken to make the processes of permanent waves and relaxers comfortable.

The salons participate in the Wigs for Kids donation program; client participants receive 50% off a cut and style as a thank you.