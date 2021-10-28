 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Hair Salon
urgent

Best Hair Salon

Best Hair Salon

Courtney Tatgenhorst styles a client's hairat Jeffrey LaMorte Salon and Day Spa in Frankfort.

Jeffrey LaMorte Salon and Day Spa

Multiple locations

815-469-0660

jeffreylamorte.com

Jeffrey LaMorte got his start in the hair care business he loves with his dad, who owned  salons. “In 1994, I opened my first salon and in 1997 expanded into a day spa at the Frankfort and Orland Park locations. In 2007 I franchised a Lemont location to my brother Jason.”

That family culture, says LeMorte, has fostered great relationships among his staff. “I’m proud that we have a lot of employees who are still with us after many years. That also fosters a great relationship with the community.”

The salons welcome adults, students and children. Open seven days a week, the salons offer color, styling, cutting, scalp treatments and more by professional stylists and hair extensions by certified specialists. LaMorte says care is taken to make the processes of permanent waves and relaxers comfortable.

The salons participate in the Wigs for Kids donation program; client participants receive 50% off a cut and style as a thank you.

Also winning first place in he mani-pedi category, Jeffrey LaMorte Salon and Day Spa has seasoned, longstanding employees, the newest equipment and a strong bond between clients and nail technicians, says LaMorte.

SECOND PLACE

Clean Beauty Boutique

1308 N. Cedar Road

New Lenox

815-714-1166

thecleanbeautyboutique.com

THIRD PLACE

Charles Morris Salon

1832 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-462-5042

charlesmorrissalon.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts