Best Hair Stylist

Olivia Engel

Liv’s Hair Boutique

2503 Chicago St.

Valparaiso

219-462-9074

Growing up in La Crosse, a population of roughly 500 people, Olivia Engel would get a kick out of going to the hairdresser with her mother.

Engel would watch intently as the hairdresser worked her magic on her mom.

She said someday she wanted to do that and at age 24 has run a business in Valparaiso for more than six years.

Coming from a small town has been a key to her success.

“I would say people like it because it has that small salon feel,” she said. “It’s more personal.”

Engel said she couldn’t pick a better job.

“I like being able to talk to everybody and be invested in the customers,” she said. “It doesn’t feel like a job. I don’t like to do the same thing every day.”

SECOND PLACE

Stacy Robbins

Creative Space Pro

814 Cedar Pkwy.

Schererville

219-227-8437

THIRD PLACE

Cheri Folliard

Top-Knot Bridal

Chesterton

219-363-5437

