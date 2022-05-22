Best Hair Stylist

Olivia Engel
Liv’s Hair Boutique
2503 Chicago St.
Valparaiso
219-462-9074
Growing up in La Crosse, a population of roughly 500 people, Olivia Engel would get a kick out of going to the hairdresser with her mother.
Engel would watch intently as the hairdresser worked her magic on her mom.
She said someday she wanted to do that and at age 24 has run a business in Valparaiso for more than six years.
Coming from a small town has been a key to her success.
“I would say people like it because it has that small salon feel,” she said. “It’s more personal.”
Engel said she couldn’t pick a better job.
“I like being able to talk to everybody and be invested in the customers,” she said. “It doesn’t feel like a job. I don’t like to do the same thing every day.”
SECOND PLACE
Stacy Robbins
Creative Space Pro
814 Cedar Pkwy.
Schererville
219-227-8437
THIRD PLACE
Cheri Folliard
Top-Knot Bridal
Chesterton
219-363-5437