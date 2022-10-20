 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Hair Stylist

  • 0
Best Hair Stylist

Heather Stob of Nicole Richards Hair Salon & Spa

Heather Stob

Nicole Richards Hair Salon & Spa

7040 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-532-4247

nicolerichardssalon.com

In her nearly three decades as a stylist — the last 15 years of which have been at Nicole Richards in Orland Park — Heather Stob has dealt with plenty of requests and instructions and questions from clients. And she’s been happy to accommodate them, always keeping in mind how important it is to every client to have just the right hairstyle for a special event, photo shoot or just going about their business.

“I always try to treat my clients with the utmost respect and be as flexible as I can with my schedule,” she says.

People are also reading…

And while she’s proud of the many great cuts and styles she’s created in 30 years, she’s even more gratified by the many clients and coworkers who have come to be friends. It’s a part of the job that may not get as much attention, but the one Stob treasures the most.

SECOND PLACE

Shannon Pehr

Pehrfect Cut

21828 Bluebird Lane

Frankfort

815-277-7849

facebook.com/Pehrfectcut

THIRD PLACE

Sarah McCatty

Michael Graham Salon & Spa

50 S. Main St., Suite 100

Naperville

630-946-6055

michaelgrahamsalon.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts