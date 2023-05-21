Stacy Robbins

An artist at heart, Stacy Robbins moved from phlebotomy to hairstyling about six years ago. And while that may not seem like the most linear career path, it’s one rooted in creativity and self-expression that has ended up working out beautifully for Robbins and her clients. Mayra Diaz, owner of The Polished Pinky, says Robbins’ passion for what she does is evident.

“(Stacy) is a great energy to have in our salon,” Diaz says. “She is so fun and creative, and just a beautiful person to work with.”

A second-place finisher in this category last year, Robbins believes putting her heart and soul into every style — and treating every client like a family member — has helped make her decision to focus on her art one of the best she’s ever made.

“I love being able to be myself and enjoy what I do at the same time,” she says. “I believe you get back what you put out in the world, and winning this just feels like that’s everyone’s way of showing me love back.”

