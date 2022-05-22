 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Hamburger

Best Hamburger

Miner Dunn 

Miner Dunn

8940 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-923-3311

minerdunnhamburgers.com

Looking for a blast from the past with your burger? You’ll feel it as you enter Miner Dunn, which has been serving up burgers and nostalgia for nine decades.

Opened in Hammond in 1932, several locations once dotted the Calumet Region. Now only the Highland location remains but still offers fresh-made burgers topped with creamy Old English cheese along with a pile of fresh-cut fries or freshly sliced and battered onion rings and a serving of their signature orange sherbet.

Owner Joe Samara said as he’s traveled and met people who grew up in the area, they always identify Miner Dunn by that orange sherbet at the end of the meal. This place is so old school that everything is homemade using the original preparation methods, even that delicious sherbet that comes with dinners, deluxe sandwiches or special baskets. It can also be purchased to-go by the quart. Corned beef and roast beef are seasoned, trimmed, cooked and sliced in-house for the Reuben and French dip sandwiches. Meatloaf is just as good as your mother’s. It's also known for their homemade vegetable soup and homemade pies. There’s always at least four varieties available, including seasonal flavors such as strawberry.

“We want to thank the people who voted for us. We only have one unit, and it’s a great honor to be voted at the top,” said Samara.

SECOND PLACE

Schoop’s

Multiple locations

schoophamburgers.com

THIRD PLACE

Burgerhaus

813 W. Lincoln Hwy., Suite B

Schererville

219-227-8442

3304 Calumet Ave.

Valparaiso

219-286-3296

visitburgerhaus.com





