Best Hamburger

Miner Dunn

Opened in Hammond in 1932, several locations once dotted the Calumet Region. Now only the Highland location remains but still offers fresh-made burgers topped with creamy Old English cheese along with a pile of fresh-cut fries or freshly sliced and battered onion rings and a serving of their signature orange sherbet.

Owner Joe Samara said as he’s traveled and met people who grew up in the area, they always identify Miner Dunn by that orange sherbet at the end of the meal. This place is so old school that everything is homemade using the original preparation methods, even that delicious sherbet that comes with dinners, deluxe sandwiches or special baskets. It can also be purchased to-go by the quart. Corned beef and roast beef are seasoned, trimmed, cooked and sliced in-house for the Reuben and French dip sandwiches. Meatloaf is just as good as your mother’s. It's also known for their homemade vegetable soup and homemade pies. There’s always at least four varieties available, including seasonal flavors such as strawberry.