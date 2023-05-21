Miner-Dunn

There are a lot of places where you can get a hamburger, but there’s only one place to get a Miner-Dunn hamburger. A favorite of locals for more than 90 years, its mixture of quality, nostalgia and customer service keeps it the best hamburger in the Region.

The hamburger stand first opened in 1932 in Hammond, and there were once several locations in the area. Only the Highland location remains, and it’s still a family-owned operation. Owner Joe Samara runs Miner-Dunn and a local pizzeria with his two sons, Chad and Ben.

“What makes us stand out is that we maintain the same quality and process of how we make all our food,” says Samara. “All our food products are made the same way they were doing it back in 1932.”

The hamburgers are fresh and made with a special ground beef blend made locally. “It’s really high quality,” he says. “It is blended for us, and we pick it up almost daily.”

For those who opt for cheese on their burger, Miner-Dunn uses a unique Old English cheese that is different from what you’ll find on a typical burger. It’s a stronger cheddar that nicely complements the fresh beef patty. Add a pile of fresh-cut fries and homemade sherbet and it’s a meal you’re sure to remember.

Samara has noticed third and fourth generations of customers coming in for the burgers and memories. The old-school diner atmosphere is one that will take you back in time and just make you feel good inside.

