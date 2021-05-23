Best Hamburger

Schoop’s Hamburgers

Multiple locations

Not all hamburgers are made the same. And once you taste a Schoop’s burger with its signature crunchy edges that hang over the bun, you won't look at other burgers the same again. The meat is ground fresh every day. Patties are handmade the same as they have been since the first Schoop’s opened in the Region in 1948.

The restaurants have retained that charm and nostalgia of the franchise’s early days when Allen Schoop created the Schoop Burger in his Hammond restaurant. At that time, a burger would cost you 15 cents.

Schoop’s grew with a second location in Munster in 1959. In 1982 the business expanded into Illinois and today there are 16 locations in the area to get your fill of their burgers, fries and their other diner-style specialties such as egg salad sandwiches, chili, Irish nachos and more. It’s also a great spot to indulge in a creamy shake and is one of the few places where you can still order a Green River.