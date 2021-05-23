Best Hamburger

Schoop’s Hamburgers
Multiple locations
Not all hamburgers are made the same. And once you taste a Schoop’s burger with its signature crunchy edges that hang over the bun, you won't look at other burgers the same again. The meat is ground fresh every day. Patties are handmade the same as they have been since the first Schoop’s opened in the Region in 1948.
The restaurants have retained that charm and nostalgia of the franchise’s early days when Allen Schoop created the Schoop Burger in his Hammond restaurant. At that time, a burger would cost you 15 cents.
Schoop’s grew with a second location in Munster in 1959. In 1982 the business expanded into Illinois and today there are 16 locations in the area to get your fill of their burgers, fries and their other diner-style specialties such as egg salad sandwiches, chili, Irish nachos and more. It’s also a great spot to indulge in a creamy shake and is one of the few places where you can still order a Green River.
"We are so honored to have been chosen as the Times Best Burger of the Region each and every year since 1993, the inception of the program," said Spencer Newell, of Highland Schoop's. "We strive to provide delicious freshly made meals each and every day. When you’re in the mood for a treat, come on in, our friendly staff will do their best to make your meal memorable and satisfy your hunger.
"Our fresh, crispy-edged burgers are made to order, our amazing soups are made daily and delicious shakes are sure to satisfy. Many have even attempted a triple bacon cheese and succeeded! We are honored and humbled to be the community’s favorite," Newell said. "Thanks for supporting us for over 73 years."
SECOND PLACE
Miner Dunn
8940 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
219-923-3311
THIRD PLACE
Bridges' Scoreboard Restaurant & Sports Bar
121 N. Griffith Blvd.
Griffith
219-924-2206