Higher Level Nutrition
123 E. 93rd Ave.
Crown Point
219-769-9333
An important goal at Higher Level Nutrition health store is making the community healthier, says owner Greisel Gomez.
The store offers customized health and wellness plans designed to help customers advance their nutrition.
Gomez and Kailey Lessentine are certified health coaches who train regularly to be up-to-date on wellness and nutrition information. “We make a great team and share the same care for our customers,” says Gomez.
The store offers free wellness profile and body scan. “That helps us and our customers plan the nutrition program that’s right for them to be able to reach their nutrition goals,” says Gomez. The store provides customers with personalized nutrition counseling to increase energy, lose or gain weight and improve wellness of digestion, skin and more. Gomez says that’s all done in a family-fun atmosphere.
The store offers Herbalife nutrition products, including protein shakes, tea concentrates and supplements to help customers reach their health and wellness goals.
SECOND PLACE
Nutrihub Nutrition
536 E. 81st Ave.
Merrillville
219-472-8488
nutrihubnutritionin
THIRD PLACE
Essential Lowell
181 Deanna Drive
Lowell
219-690-3040