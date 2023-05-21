Higher Level Nutrition

123 E. 93rd Ave.

Crown Point

219-769-9333

An important goal at Higher Level Nutrition health store is making the community healthier, says owner Greisel Gomez.

The store offers customized health and wellness plans designed to help customers advance their nutrition.

Gomez and Kailey Lessentine are certified health coaches who train regularly to be up-to-date on wellness and nutrition information. “We make a great team and share the same care for our customers,” says Gomez.

The store offers free wellness profile and body scan. “That helps us and our customers plan the nutrition program that’s right for them to be able to reach their nutrition goals,” says Gomez. The store provides customers with personalized nutrition counseling to increase energy, lose or gain weight and improve wellness of digestion, skin and more. Gomez says that’s all done in a family-fun atmosphere.

The store offers Herbalife nutrition products, including protein shakes, tea concentrates and supplements to help customers reach their health and wellness goals.

SECOND PLACE

Nutrihub Nutrition

536 E. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-472-8488

nutrihubnutritionin

THIRD PLACE

Essential Lowell

181 Deanna Drive

Lowell

219-690-3040