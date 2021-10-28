 Skip to main content
Best Health Food Store
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Shopping series
Whole Foods Market in Orland Park

Whole Foods Market

15260 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-364-1350

www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Whole Foods Market prides itself on selling natural and organic foods and a commitment to sustainable practices. 

Besides that, Whole Foods Market empowers its employees to carry out corporate values including quality, customer service, community pride and team building.

To that end, amenities in the Orland Park market include a cafe, sandwich and burger bar, mochi bar and custom bakery. Grocery pickup and delivery also are available.

SECOND PLACE

LaFemina's Natural Choices Health Food Store

2425 E. Joliet Hwy.

New Lenox

815-485-5572

www.facebook.com/naturalchoicesnewlenox

THIRD PLACE

Health Nutz

19610 S. LaGrange Road

Mokena

708-479-7578

healthnutzus.com

