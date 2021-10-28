Best Health Food Store

Whole Foods Market
15260 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park
708-364-1350
Whole Foods Market prides itself on selling natural and organic foods and a commitment to sustainable practices.
Besides that, Whole Foods Market empowers its employees to carry out corporate values including quality, customer service, community pride and team building.
To that end, amenities in the Orland Park market include a cafe, sandwich and burger bar, mochi bar and custom bakery. Grocery pickup and delivery also are available.
SECOND PLACE
LaFemina's Natural Choices Health Food Store
2425 E. Joliet Hwy.
New Lenox
815-485-5572
THIRD PLACE
Health Nutz
19610 S. LaGrange Road
Mokena
708-479-7578