Best Health Food Store

  • 0

Pass Health Foods

7228 W. College Drive

Palos Heights

708-448-9114

passhealthfoods.com

Carolyn Johnson, owner of Pass Health Foods, has seen changes since opening the store in 1995, but she's kept a commitment to making her customers feel welcome.

“Our customers mean a great deal to us, and I hope that's apparent to each person that comes into our store,” says Johnson. “We're a small store with a really wonderful staff of kind and knowledgeable people who go out of their way to help each individual.”

According to Johnson, the store specializes in vitamins and supplements, but also has “a great selection of natural and allergy friendly foods.” The store also features herbal and medicinal teas, natural beauty products and even a large assortment of organic wines.

SECOND PLACE

Whole Foods Market

15260 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-364-1350

www.wholefoodsmarket.com

THIRD PLACE

Health Nutz

19610 S. LaGrange Road

Mokena

708-479-7578

healthnutzus.com

