Best Hearing Center
urgent

Best Hearing Center

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Health Care series
Best Hearing Center

Hearing and Balance Specialists of Illinois

Hearing and Balance Specialists of Illinois

21124 Washington Pkwy.

Frankfort

815-239-0673

illinoishearingspecialists.com

If you or a loved one have trouble understanding what others say, ask friends and family to repeat themselves or are slow to respond to questions, it may be due to an auditory processing disorder. Having your hearing checked by an audiologist can determine the source of your frustration and being fitted with hearing aids may change your life.

According to Hearing and Balance Specialists of Illinois' website, "better hearing is essential for better relationships because when you can't hear well, you can't communicate well." The professionals at Hearing and Balance Specialists of Illinois use hearing and comprehension tests to diagnose auditory processing disorders.

Hearing and Balance Specialists of Illinois offers high-quality audiological services, including hearing testing, hearing protection and hearing aid sales, fitting, programming, service and repair. In addition, balance testing, tinnitus therapy, assistive listening devices and cerumen (ear wax) removal and management are available.

SECOND PLACE

Century Ear, Nose & Throat

16001 S. 108th Ave.

Orland Park

4700 W. 95th St., Suite 104

Oak Lawn

708-460-0007

centuryearnosethroat.com

THIRD PLACE

South Suburban Hearing Health Center

Multiple locations

708-966-4724

southsuburbanhearing.com

