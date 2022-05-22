Best Hearing Center

Dr. Geissler’s Hearing Center

Multiple locations

219-836-0022

Serving Northwest Indiana residents since 2003, Dr. Geissler’s Hearing Center has provided trusted and high-rated audiology services for patients.

Hearing loss can feel frustrating and isolating, and experts at Dr. Geissler’s Hearing Center work to ensure patients of all ages have access to advanced hearing technology solutions that treat their individual health issue.

Treatment options include everything from ear wax removal to auditory processing and brain retraining; tinnitus consultation and treatment; Epley Maneuver to correct vertigo/balance issues; and hearing aid prescriptions, fittings and repairs. The practice also offers customized ear protection for all professions and recreational activities such as musicians, pilots and motorcyclists, as well as customized ear products for swimming and sleeping.

“At Dr. Geissler’s Hearing Center, we truly believe if you hear better, you live better,” said Dr. Gina Geissler, the owner. “We are committed to making sure our patients live their best lives with help from our hearing professionals.”

SECOND PLACE

Ascent Hearing Center

Multiple locations

219-462-6866

THIRD PLACE

Clear Ear Hearing

827 W. 45th Ave.

Griffith

219-934-9747

