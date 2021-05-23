Best Hearing Center

Dr. Geissler’s Hearing Center
7134 Calumet Ave.
Hammond
219-931-4725
708-868-5585
10110 Donald S. Powers Drive, Suite 202A
Munster
219-836-0022
15900 W. 101st Ave.
Dyer
219-365-6333
Dr Gina Geissler has been in private practice for 18 years. She and her staff offer patient care, counseling and education adapted specifically for each patient.
“Everyone’s hearing is unique to their own ears, making their hearing aid needs personal and custom to themselves,” Geissler said. “We personally guide all our patients with what’s best for their hearing health care needs and offer hearing aids and assistive devices for everyone’s budget. Cost should never be the reason patients don’t get help to hear better.
“When you hear better, you live better, and our goal is to improve your quality of life through better hearing,” she said.
SECOND PLACE
Ascent Hearing Center
113 E. 93rd Ave.
Crown Point
17640 Morse St.
Lowell
3907 Calumet Ave., Suite 201
Valparaiso
219-462-6866
THIRD PLACE
Community Hospital Audiology Services
Multiple locations
219-703-2460