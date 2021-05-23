 Skip to main content
Best Hearing Center
urgent

Best Hearing Center

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series
Best Hearing Center

Dr. Gina Geissler of Dr. Geissler's Hearing Center 

Dr. Geissler’s Hearing Center

7134 Calumet Ave.

Hammond

219-931-4725

708-868-5585

10110 Donald S. Powers Drive, Suite 202A

Munster

219-836-0022

15900 W. 101st Ave.

Dyer

219-365-6333

geisslerhearing.com

Dr Gina Geissler has been in private practice for 18 years. She and her staff offer patient care, counseling and education adapted specifically for each patient.

“Everyone’s hearing is unique to their own ears, making their hearing aid needs personal and custom to themselves,” Geissler said. “We personally guide all our patients with what’s best for their hearing health care needs and offer hearing aids and assistive devices for everyone’s budget. Cost should never be the reason patients don’t get help to hear better.

“When you hear better, you live better, and our goal is to improve your quality of life through better hearing,” she said.

SECOND PLACE

Ascent Hearing Center

113 E. 93rd Ave.

Crown Point

17640 Morse St.

Lowell

3907 Calumet Ave., Suite 201

Valparaiso

219-462-6866

helpmehear.net

THIRD PLACE

Community Hospital Audiology Services

Multiple locations

219-703-2460

www.comhs.org/services/audiology

