Lansing Heating & Air Conditioning
17823 Torrence Ave.
Lansing
855-817-4108
Founded in 1971 by Dale and Lois Botma, Lansing Heating & Air Conditioning is run by son Todd Botma, president. For more than 30 years, it has been a Carrier dealer, besides servicing all makes and models.
With a mission to ensure its customers are comfortable and satisfied, the company motto is “Let our family take care of your family.”
The company provides HVAC solutions to residential, commercial and light industrial customers in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.
Lansing Heating is committed to giving back to the community by supporting veterans’ organizations and hiring veterans and Reserve/Guard personnel.
Discounts are offered to active duty military, vets, seniors and first responders.
SECOND PLACE
Merts Heating & Air Conditioning
528 Sheridan St.
Crown Point
219-226-6888
3102 Louis Sherman Drive
Steger
833-526-3787
THIRD PLACE
Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning
11407 Wicker Ave.
Cedar Lake
855-226-6571