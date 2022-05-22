Best Heating and Cooling

Merts Heating & Air Conditioning
528 Sheridan St.
Crown Point
219-226-6888
3103 Louis Sherman Drive
Steger, Ill.
833-526-3787
Providing quality craftsmanship and attention to detail as well as friendly, courteous and knowledgeable customer service all figure into the continuing success and popularity of Merts Heating & Cooling, which opened in 1952.
Merts offers a wide range of services for homeowners, from heating and air conditioning to indoor air quality products and duct cleaning as indoor air quality has become one of the most important aspects of heating and cooling systems. It also provides residential and commercial sales as well as installation of furnaces and air conditioners for new construction.
People are also reading…
In addition, Merts’ technicians are ready to handle all service calls on existing heating and cooling systems.
SECOND PLACE
Lansing Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.
17823 Torrence Ave.
Lansing
855-817-4108
THIRD PLACE
Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.
11407 Wicker Ave.
Cedar Lake
855-226-6571