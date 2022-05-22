Best Heating and Cooling

Merts Heating & Air Conditioning

528 Sheridan St.

Providing quality craftsmanship and attention to detail as well as friendly, courteous and knowledgeable customer service all figure into the continuing success and popularity of Merts Heating & Cooling, which opened in 1952.

Merts offers a wide range of services for homeowners, from heating and air conditioning to indoor air quality products and duct cleaning as indoor air quality has become one of the most important aspects of heating and cooling systems. It also provides residential and commercial sales as well as installation of furnaces and air conditioners for new construction.