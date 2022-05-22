 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Heating and Cooling

Best Heating/Cooling

Merts Heating & Air Conditioning

Merts Heating & Air Conditioning 

528 Sheridan St.

Crown Point

219-226-6888

3103 Louis Sherman Drive

Steger, Ill.

833-526-3787

mertsheating.com

Providing quality craftsmanship and attention to detail as well as friendly, courteous and knowledgeable customer service all figure into the continuing success and popularity of Merts Heating & Cooling, which opened in 1952.

Merts offers a wide range of services for homeowners, from heating and air conditioning to indoor air quality products and duct cleaning as indoor air quality has become one of the most important aspects of heating and cooling systems. It also provides residential and commercial sales as well as installation of furnaces and air conditioners for new construction.

In addition, Merts’ technicians are ready to handle all service calls on existing heating and cooling systems.

SECOND PLACE

Lansing Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.

17823 Torrence Ave.

Lansing

855-817-4108

lansingheating.net

THIRD PLACE

Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.

11407 Wicker Ave.

Cedar Lake

855-226-6571

illianaheating.net

