Best Heating and Cooling

Owner Tom Botma knows the drill.
“When I walk into someone’s house, nine times out of 10 they are not happy,” he said. “They are uncomfortable.”
He tries to fix that.
“When I walk out, hopefully they are back in comfort and are happy.”
This is the second straight year Lansing Heating & Air Conditioning won the Best of the Region poll on its 50th year in business, and in honor of that, it will be giving donations to charities in the Region.
“We’re only the best because I have the best employees,” Botma said. “They all have the mindset that when they walk into somebody’s home it’s as if they are walking into their own home. That’s pretty much how we think of it.”
He said the motto is “let our family take care of your family” and he has met a lot of families over the years.
“I have people I have been going to for 25 years,” he said. “There are some families where I’ve seen their children grow up and get married and now they are customers of mine themselves.”
