Best Heating and Cooling

Lansing Heating & Air Conditioning

17823 Torrence Ave.

Lansing

9835 W 93rd Ave.

St. John

219-365-3050

Owner Tom Botma knows the drill.

“When I walk into someone’s house, nine times out of 10 they are not happy,” he said. “They are uncomfortable.”

He tries to fix that.

“When I walk out, hopefully they are back in comfort and are happy.”

This is the second straight year Lansing Heating & Air Conditioning won the Best of the Region poll on its 50th year in business, and in honor of that, it will be giving donations to charities in the Region.

“We’re only the best because I have the best employees,” Botma said. “They all have the mindset that when they walk into somebody’s home it’s as if they are walking into their own home. That’s pretty much how we think of it.”