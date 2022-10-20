 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Heating/Cooling

Merts Heating & Air Conditioning

3102 Louis Sherman Drive

Steger

833-526-3787

Mertsheating.com

Merts is 70 years old this year and as a present to its customers, it has a bunch of special deals including up to $700 off on in ultimate comfort system.

The company had a recent successful merger and also has offices in Crown Point, Ind.

It offers air conditioning installation, repair and maintenance, residential HVAC services, thermostats and controllers and heating and boilers and can assess indoor air quality as well.

According to it’s website, Merts does things “the right way,” which means “We will not take shortcuts or the easiest option when it comes to installing or servicing your HVAC system.”

SECOND PLACE

Doornbos Heating and Air Conditioning

11310 S. Cicero Ave.

Alsip

708-423-9580

Doornbos.com

THIRD PLACE

Maertin Heating & Cooling

19150 S. Wolf Road

Mokena

708-479-9350

Maertinheating.com

