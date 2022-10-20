Best Heating/Cooling

Merts Heating & Air Conditioning
3102 Louis Sherman Drive
Steger
833-526-3787
Merts is 70 years old this year and as a present to its customers, it has a bunch of special deals including up to $700 off on in ultimate comfort system.
The company had a recent successful merger and also has offices in Crown Point, Ind.
It offers air conditioning installation, repair and maintenance, residential HVAC services, thermostats and controllers and heating and boilers and can assess indoor air quality as well.
According to it’s website, Merts does things “the right way,” which means “We will not take shortcuts or the easiest option when it comes to installing or servicing your HVAC system.”
SECOND PLACE
Doornbos Heating and Air Conditioning
11310 S. Cicero Ave.
Alsip
708-423-9580
THIRD PLACE
Maertin Heating & Cooling
19150 S. Wolf Road
Mokena
708-479-9350