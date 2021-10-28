Best Heating/Cooling

 Skip to main content
From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Merts will celebrate 70 years in business in 2022.

The technicians at Merts Heating & Air Conditioning are NATE-certified.

Merts Heating & Air Conditioning

3102 Louis Sherman Drive

Steger

833-526-3787

528 Sheridan St.

Crown Point, Ind.

219-226-6888

mertsheating.com

Dedicated to providing its loyal clients with the best service while keeping them educated and informed, Merts Heating & Air Conditioning prides itself on doing business according to five very important words: “Quality and Honesty Since 1952.” To that end, the company’s North American Technician Excellence-certified professionals go out of their way to make sure customers understand how their HVAC equipment works, what they can do to keep it performing at its best and what repairs need to be done should something go wrong. After all, heating and cooling can be fairly complex when it comes to the finer details, which is why almost seven decades later, it’s still just as important to educate customers about the work being done as it is to do it.

“This honor is a testament to our hard work and dedication to providing our clients with the best service possible,” says marketing coordinator Gabe Pryszcz. “It also serves as motivation as we continue to provide our services to current and future clients into our 70th year of business in 2022.”

SECOND PLACE

Dykstra Home Services

13450 S. Cicero Ave., Suite 6

Crestwood

800-421-3220

dykstrahomeservices.com

THIRD PLACE

Four Seasons Heating & Air Conditioning

Multiple locations

877-926-8670

fourseasonsheatingcooling.com

