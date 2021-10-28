 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Hibachi Grill
urgent

Best Hibachi Grill

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Best Hibachi Grill

Wu’s House in Orland Park

Wu’s House

16310 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-737-7357

19826 S. LaGrange Road

Mokena

815-469-5189

wushouserestaurant.com

If you’re looking for an exciting hibachi experience where your chef prepares your meal on a hot grill before your eyes, look no further than Wu’s House. You’ll marvel at their cooking skills as they entertain you along the way, chopping to perfection and flipping with ease. It’s a great place to celebrate a special occasion, such as a birthday, graduation or anniversary and it lends itself well to groups.

The menu includes an array of Asian favorites, so whether you are in the mood for a massive plate of stir fry, sushi rolls, fried rice, soup or more, you’ll leave satisfied with ample portions of masterfully prepared, authentic cuisine. Give the impressive cocktails a try, too.

Wu’s House was also voted Best Sushi Restaurant.

SECOND PLACE

Fuji Japanese Steak House

15132 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-403-1580

fujisteakhouse.com

THIRD PLACE

Zuki

11230 Lincoln Hwy.

Mokena

815-806-1888

zukimokena.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts