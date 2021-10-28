Best Hibachi Grill

Wu’s House
16310 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park
708-737-7357
19826 S. LaGrange Road
Mokena
815-469-5189
If you’re looking for an exciting hibachi experience where your chef prepares your meal on a hot grill before your eyes, look no further than Wu’s House. You’ll marvel at their cooking skills as they entertain you along the way, chopping to perfection and flipping with ease. It’s a great place to celebrate a special occasion, such as a birthday, graduation or anniversary and it lends itself well to groups.
The menu includes an array of Asian favorites, so whether you are in the mood for a massive plate of stir fry, sushi rolls, fried rice, soup or more, you’ll leave satisfied with ample portions of masterfully prepared, authentic cuisine. Give the impressive cocktails a try, too.
Wu’s House was also voted Best Sushi Restaurant.
SECOND PLACE
Fuji Japanese Steak House
15132 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park
708-403-1580
THIRD PLACE
Zuki
11230 Lincoln Hwy.
Mokena
815-806-1888