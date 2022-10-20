Best Holistic Health Care Facility

LK Acupuncture
Provided/Cedar + Moss Studios Inc.
LK Acupuncture A traditional Chinese medical clinic, LK Acupuncture has been serving the Frankfort area for seven years. Acupuncture, Chinese herbs, Moxibustion, fire cupping, Gua Sha and personalized dietary recommendations are among the services available, said Liz Kelchak-Steffes, owner of LK Acupuncture. “Our specialized treatment plans focus on getting to the root of the problem rather than just masking the symptom,” she said.
UPDATE: Mother of Porter County shooting victim says remember son by his smile Kelchak-Steffes said the Frankfort area is a truly special community. It’s clear the feeling's mutual from the clinic's patients. “We have over 30 five-star Google reviews,” Kelchak-Steffes said. “We are committed to our patients and committed to helping them reach their health goals, naturally. Our patients truly become family.” SECOND PLACE Holistic Happenings Healing Center THIRD PLACE Kirk Center for Healthy Living 16618 W. 159th St., Suite 402
