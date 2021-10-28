Best Holistic Health

LK Acupuncture

As people age, pain management becomes important in maintaining quality of life, and many patients opt for an alternative to Western medicine. Acupuncture, which began in China about 3,000 years ago, is one of the alternatives that has gained in popularity.

Owner Liz Kelchak-Steffes realized the benefits of acupuncture when she suffered from migraines at age 15. She had four acupuncture sessions and didn't have another migraine. This experience piqued her interest in alternative medicine, and she made it her mission to help restore health without the use of drugs or surgery. Kelchak-Steffes is a licensed board-certified Acupuncturist in Illinois and Indiana. following up associate's and master's degrees with training in Shanghai in traditional Chinese medical hospital.