Best Holistic Health
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Health Care series
LK Acupuncture

LK Acupuncture

10087 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Frankfort

815-768-9795

lkacupuncture.com

As people age, pain management becomes important in maintaining quality of life, and many patients opt for an alternative to Western medicine. Acupuncture, which began in China about 3,000 years ago, is one of the alternatives that has gained in popularity.

LK Acupuncture, which bills itself as "A Place of Healing Mind, Body and Spirit," is a traditional Chinese medical clinic in Frankfort. Holistic medical methods include acupuncture, Chinese herbs, moxibustion, fire cupping, gua sha, E-stim and personalized dietary recommendations.

Owner Liz Kelchak-Steffes realized the benefits of acupuncture when she suffered from migraines at age 15. She had four acupuncture sessions and didn't have another migraine. This experience piqued her interest in alternative medicine, and she made it her mission to help restore health without the use of drugs or surgery. Kelchak-Steffes is a licensed board-certified Acupuncturist in Illinois and Indiana. following up associate's and master's degrees with training in Shanghai in traditional Chinese medical hospital.

SECOND PLACE

Holistic Happenings Healing

7925 W. 171st St.

Tinley Park

708-429-3052

holistichappeningstp.net

THIRD PLACE

Holistic Health & Chiropractic of Frankfort

10229 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Frankfort

815-469-7472

holisticfrankfort.com

