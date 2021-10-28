Best Holistic Health

LK Acupuncture
10087 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Frankfort
815-768-9795
As people age, pain management becomes important in maintaining quality of life, and many patients opt for an alternative to Western medicine. Acupuncture, which began in China about 3,000 years ago, is one of the alternatives that has gained in popularity.
LK Acupuncture, which bills itself as "A Place of Healing Mind, Body and Spirit," is a traditional Chinese medical clinic in Frankfort. Holistic medical methods include acupuncture, Chinese herbs, moxibustion, fire cupping, gua sha, E-stim and personalized dietary recommendations.
Owner Liz Kelchak-Steffes realized the benefits of acupuncture when she suffered from migraines at age 15. She had four acupuncture sessions and didn't have another migraine. This experience piqued her interest in alternative medicine, and she made it her mission to help restore health without the use of drugs or surgery. Kelchak-Steffes is a licensed board-certified Acupuncturist in Illinois and Indiana. following up associate's and master's degrees with training in Shanghai in traditional Chinese medical hospital.
SECOND PLACE
Holistic Happenings Healing
7925 W. 171st St.
Tinley Park
708-429-3052
THIRD PLACE
Holistic Health & Chiropractic of Frankfort
10229 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Frankfort
815-469-7472