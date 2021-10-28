 Skip to main content
Best Home Builder
urgent

Best Home Builder

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Real Estate series
Best Home Builder

Sherry and Brian Wille of Brian Wille Construction

Brian Wille Construction

815-693-4540

willeconstruction.com

In business for 30 years, Brian Wille Construction specializes in custom homes and in being an active participant in the building process.

“It’s an honor to be voted No. 1,” says Wille, noting that he thinks part of what makes the company a standout is that it provides access and support to homebuyers throughout the construction process. “I’m at the home site while the building is going on and my wife, Sherry, does all the interior design for the model homes and is available to discuss ideas with the homebuyers as well.”

Noting that there’s nothing like working with clients as they customize their home plans, Wille is excited about its new development, Prairie Ridge North in Prairie Ridge Estates of New Lenox. , a subdivision featuring such amenities as a 2.5-acre park site with a gazebo, playground and a bike path that joins the Hadley Valley Forest Preserve bike path.

“Prairie Ridge North will have 26 luxury paired villas and 27 single family lots,” he says. “We’re looking forward to this new community.”

SECOND PLACE

Lucerne Lily 

21432 Prestancia Drive

Mokena

815-263-6563

www.facebook.com/Lucerne-Lily-Inc-333810499970203/

THIRD PLACE

McMahon Custom Builders

11677 Flagstone Turn

Frankfort

815-806-9800

mcmahoncustombuilders.com

