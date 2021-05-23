 Skip to main content
Best Home Builder
Best Home Builder

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Best Home Builder

Steiner Homes

8919 Broadway

Merrillville

219-916-3744

steinerhomesltd.com

This family-run business is owned by Dan Steiner with his wife, Valerie; sons Adam and Zach; daughter, Megan; and son-in-law, Jordan Heckard, playing important roles.

What about the family dog? Well, Jackson, along with 10 grandchildren, have served as inspiration with houses named for them.

Dan Steiner has been in the construction business for 44 years and has owned his own company for 15.

“We build a house that is unique for the upper middle class,” he said. “It has a lot of detail in it that people love. Our homes are distinctive in their appearance.”

He said his houses boast wood floors, ceramic tile and Marvin windows and design by his sons.

Dan Steiner says has been blessed with good people to work with.

SECOND PLACE

Sublime Homes

9421 Joliet St.

St. John

219-228-2280

sublimehomes.com

THIRD PLACE

Schilling Construction

9700 Industrial Dr.

St. John

219-365-5811

Schillingconstruction

