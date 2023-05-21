Steiner Homes

6159 S. Dune Harbor Drive

Portage

219-841-5412

“Building quality homes that families can enjoy for a lifetime is what we set out to do each day. We are delighted to be recognized for just that in being named the Best of the Region builder,” says Holly Slater of Steiner Homes.

Steiner Homes homes can be found throughout Northwest Indiana. The Steiner team combines more than 40 years in the home building industry with 30 years of custom design experience to help customers choose floorplans and amenities. The team prioritizes superior standards, skilled construction and exceptional standard features to create a unique home to match each client’s lifestyle.

“The finished product is not a cookie-cutter box with bulk selections. … Families are welcomed into a masterpiece specially orchestrated for them,” says Slater.

“Our in-house design team facilitates plan changes free of charge to harmonize the unique needs of each homeowner with our skill set as a builder,” Slater says. She suggests visiting a Steiner Homes model to see the all-wood doors, cabinetry, natural light and signature door and window headers used.

“We are so honored to have been recognized by our neighbors across the region as the best builder in Northwest Indiana! Thank you!” says Slater.

SECOND PLACE

Lifehouse Homes

4805 Southview Drive

Lowell

219-696-6314

THIRD PLACE

Olthof Homes

8051 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-327-4770