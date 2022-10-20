Best Home Builder

Brian Wille Construction

Brian Wille has been building custom homes in the Southwest suburbs for 30 years. Many of the homes the owner and president of Brian Wille Construction has built over the years have come from customer referrals, showcasing the high quality of the company’s work.

Working closely with clients, Wille designs their dream homes and is often onsite to assist with the construction of their custom homes. His work has included homes in Karen Springs and Oak Creek of Lockport, as well as in Bridges of Mokena. His newest subdivision is called Prairie Ridge Estates of New Lenox.

"It’s been an outstanding year. I’ve had the honor of serving as the president of the South Suburban Home Builder Association while developing our new subdivision Prairie Ridge North and enjoying record home sales. Being voted No 1 two years in a row is an unbelievable topper to an already great year and I couldn’t be more thankful” says Brian Wille. "I think that part of what makes the company a standout is that it provides access and support to homebuyers throughout the construction process. I’m at the home site while the building is going on and my wife, Sherry, does all the interior design for the model homes and is available to discuss ideas with the homebuyers as well.”