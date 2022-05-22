Best Home Builder

Steiner Homes Ltd.

365 E. 84th Ave.

Merrillville

219-841-5412

Dan Steiner, president of Steiner Homes, started the family business with his wife, Valerie, because they wanted to build homes that their customers would love living in for years. Steiner began building homes 45 years ago, working with his Swedish father-in-law, who learned the construction business from his father.

“Through thick and thin Steiner Homes has been an integral part of the Northwest Indiana community, and that has built a level of trust that does not happen overnight,” said Holly Slater, marketing assistant for the company. “After closing on their home, a customer maintains a relationship with our company because we keep our pledge to stand by them even after they settle into their house.”

Slater noted that Steiner Homes is a forward-thinking company that has something to offer people in all stages of life.

“Growing families, of course, are attracted to our numerous two-story semi-custom floor plans, while others ready to downsize will find a ranch or one of our brand new condos slated to be finished by early 2023 to be more their speed,” she said. “Our attention to detail, commitment to quality products and services, and our regular infusion of fresh new ideas show that we are continually renewing our continuing commitment to providing beautiful, quality homes.”

SECOND PLACE

Lifehouse Homes

7308 E. 116th Court

Winfield

219-696-6314

THIRD PLACE

Sublime Homes

9421 Joliet St.

St John

219-228-2280

