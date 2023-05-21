DeYoung Interiors

8365 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8362

"You can select your furniture and then add window treatments, carpet, rugs, lamps, wall art, and more – all from our single design showroom," says Kyle DeYoung, who directs the fourth-generation family business founded in 1928.

DeYoung Interiors is a one-stop shop with offerings from more than 70 high-end manufacturers that include fine furniture for every room and flooring and window treatments. "We want to help our customers build entire rooms,” says DeYoung.

DeYoung’s in-house design team is passionate about helping clients make a house a beautiful, comfortable home that reflects the owner's style. Design staff can help clients realize their vision, whether traditional or modern or somewhere in between.

“Once you're buying from our family, we want you to come back, so we go the extra mile to make sure you're happy with your purchases,” says DeYoung.

DeYoung Interiors also won Best Mattress Store.

SECOND PLACE

Homegoods

121 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-322-1635

120 Porters Vale Blvd. Valparaiso 219-462-8189

THIRD PLACE

America's Antique Mall

8311 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-237-2386