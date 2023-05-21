DeYoung Interiors
8365 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8362
"You can select your furniture and then add window treatments, carpet, rugs, lamps, wall art, and more – all from our single design showroom," says Kyle DeYoung, who directs the fourth-generation family business founded in 1928.
DeYoung Interiors is a one-stop shop with offerings from more than 70 high-end manufacturers that include fine furniture for every room and flooring and window treatments. "We want to help our customers build entire rooms,” says DeYoung.
DeYoung’s in-house design team is passionate about helping clients make a house a beautiful, comfortable home that reflects the owner's style. Design staff can help clients realize their vision, whether traditional or modern or somewhere in between.
People are also reading…
“Once you're buying from our family, we want you to come back, so we go the extra mile to make sure you're happy with your purchases,” says DeYoung.
DeYoung Interiors also won Best Mattress Store.
SECOND PLACE
Homegoods
121 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-322-1635
120 Porters Vale Blvd.
Valparaiso
219-462-8189
THIRD PLACE
America's Antique Mall
8311 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
219-237-2386