Best Home Decor Store

When it comes to home décor, Kyle DeYoung of DeYoung Interiors says that it takes more than furniture to make a statement. That's why DeYoung Interiors offers the complete look, from top to bottom.

"You can select your furniture and then add window treatments, carpet, rugs, lamps, wall art and more – all from our single design showroom," notes DeYoung. "It's not easy for most retailers to achieve this, but we're proud that we're a one-stop-shop, from floor to ceiling."

Designers can help customers select from the many "better-end" goods the store has to offer and advise them on complementary items.

"We want to help our customers build entire rooms," DeYoung explains. "Once you're buying from our family, we want you to come back, so we go the extra mile to make sure you're happy with your purchases."

DeYoung Interiors has been in business for more than 90 years. It started in 1928, when Nick and Cora DeYoung opened a furniture store (and funeral home) in South Holland, and the business has been family run since.

