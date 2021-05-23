 Skip to main content
Best Home Health Care
urgent

Best Home Health Care

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series

Visiting Angels

2340 Cline Ave.

Schererville

219-322-6100

visitingangels.com/schererville

“The credit goes to our caregivers,” Debra Moleski said. She and business partner Sandra Aloia are in their 11th year owning Schererville’s Visiting Angels franchise.

Moleski said that the level of training Visiting Angels’ caregivers receive is fundamental to its success, as is finding good matches between caregivers and the people they’ll be helping.

“Most are CNAs. They have that education and training. Even though we’re nonmedical, they are prepared for many things that happen,” she said. “You have to know how to deal with situations. You might have someone with a memory problem and knowing how to help them — you can’t let them get upset.

“We go into the home meet the adult we’re going to care for and spend some time with them so they’re comfortable,” Moleski said. “We always try to pair that person with someone they’re comfortable with. If they’re somebody we’re going to need to bathe, we wouldn’t want to do that the first time they met. You want to be comfortable with someone before having such personal contact.” 

SECOND PLACE

BrightStar Care of Lake County

9521 Indianapolis Blvd., Suite O 

Highland

219-924-0200

www.brightstarcare.com/west-lake-county

THIRD PLACE

Hospice of the Calumet Area

600 Superior Ave.

Munster

219-922-2732

1190 N. State Road 49

Porter

219-922-2732 

3256 Ridge Rd., Suite 207

Lansing

708-895-8332

www.hospicecalumet.org

