Best Home Health Care

“The credit goes to our caregivers,” Debra Moleski said. She and business partner Sandra Aloia are in their 11th year owning Schererville’s Visiting Angels franchise.
Moleski said that the level of training Visiting Angels’ caregivers receive is fundamental to its success, as is finding good matches between caregivers and the people they’ll be helping.
“Most are CNAs. They have that education and training. Even though we’re nonmedical, they are prepared for many things that happen,” she said. “You have to know how to deal with situations. You might have someone with a memory problem and knowing how to help them — you can’t let them get upset.
“We go into the home meet the adult we’re going to care for and spend some time with them so they’re comfortable,” Moleski said. “We always try to pair that person with someone they’re comfortable with. If they’re somebody we’re going to need to bathe, we wouldn’t want to do that the first time they met. You want to be comfortable with someone before having such personal contact.”
