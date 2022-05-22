Best Home Health Care

Visiting Angels

2340 Cline Ave.

Schererville

219-322-6100

In its 12th year of serving Lake and Porter Counties, the team of managers and caregivers at Visiting Angels work together to provide the best nonmedical home health caregiving services to residents.

“Most of our managers have been with the company for 10 years or longer,” owner Debra Moleski said. “Our priority is and always has been staffing passionate caregivers.”

Most of the organization’s caregivers are certified nursing assistants with experience in working with patients who have Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

“Everything we do is for our clients,” said Moleski, who oversees the home health care agency with business partner Sandra Aloia. “We start with a thorough assessment to help us put together a detailed service plan of care. We provide meet-and-greets on the first day of service for our new clients.”

A manager is always on call after regular business hours to assist clients with additional needs.

“I think all of us in our office would agree that our work with hospice clients is very special to us,” Moleski said. “We know that our hospice clients and families are going through a difficult time. Together, along with the hospice companies, we are honored to be with our clients and their families.”

People helping people — that’s the way this industry should always focus on, she says.

“The wonderful thing about working with our seniors is that our industry has great people who are always willing to work together no matter what transition period it is for our seniors,” Moleski said.

SECOND PLACE

BrightStar Care of Lake County

9521 Indianapolis Blvd., Suite O

Highland

219-924-0200

THIRD PLACE

Home Instead

Multiple locations

219-733-8923

