Best Home Improvement Store

Schillings

8900 Wicker Ave.

St. John

9900 191st St.

Mokena, Ill.

888-365-6005

Dave Wegner knows that the sheer scale of the big box stores that Schillings competes with is enough to lure many customers. But where those massive national retailers tend to define a transaction in the most basic terms of stocking the shelves and expecting customers to find what they need, pay for the merchandise and leave, he believes customers appreciate and prefer the knowledgeable and personalized attention they get at Schillings. From assistance in selecting the correct product for their needs and help with design ideas to optional delivery service and qualified professional contractor referrals, a trip to the home improvement store is a different experience at Schillings.

“Our salespeople become personally involved in the customer's project and tend to treat those projects as they would their own,” explains Wegner, a veteran salesman. “Many customers return for other projects they may have and become part of the Schilling family. We know them by name, and they know us by name.”

Beyond that service, Wegner says Schillings can compete with the big boxes on price and selection as well, maintaining deep inventories, keeping current on design trends and keeping costs low. But for most customers, the choice usually comes back to how they feel when they deal with the Schillings staff.

“We spend a lot of time and resources in partnership with our vendors to make sure all our salespeople have as much training and information as possible,” Wegner says. “This benefits our customers and ensures the correct product is used in every circumstance.”

Schillings also placed first for Best Place to Work, Best Door and Window Replacement, Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling, Best Carpet/Flooring Store, Best Customer Service, Best Place to Buy Granite and Best Cabinet Shop.

SECOND PLACE

Menards

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

The Home Depot

Multiple locations

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0